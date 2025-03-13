Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nirmala Sitharaman slams MK Stalin's DMK over 'Rs' move: 'Promotes secessionist sentiment'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2025 10:30 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu government has replaced the Indian rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in its logo for the 2025-26 budget, to be tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday slammed the Tamil Nadu government's move to replace the rupee symbol.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked why didn’t the DMK protest back in 2010 when the rupee symbol was officially adopted under the Congress -led UPA government(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked why didn’t the DMK protest back in 2010 when the rupee symbol was officially adopted under the Congress -led UPA government(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

“If the DMK (@arivalayam) has a problem with ‘ ’, why didn’t it protest back in 2010 when it was officially adopted under the @INCIndia -led UPA government, at a time when the DMK was part of the ruling alliance at the Centre? Ironically, ‘ ’ was designed by Th. D Udaya Kumar, the son of former DMK MLA N. Dharmalingam. By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth,” Sitharaman said in an X post.

The Tamil government has replaced the Indian rupee symbol with a Tamil letter in its logo for the 2025-26 budget, to be tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

The logo for the budget, released by the government on Thursday carried 'Ru', the first letter of the Tamil word 'Rubaai', which denotes the Indian currency in the vernacular language.

ALSO READ: ‘How stupid can you become MK Stalin’: BJP's K Annamalai slams Tamil Nadu's 'Rs' move

“All elected representatives and authorities are sworn under the Constitution to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. Removing a national symbol like ' ' from the State Budget documents goes against that very oath, weakening the commitment to national unity,” Sitharaman added.

Continuing her attack, the finance minister said,"This is more than mere symbolism—it signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride. A completely avoidable example of language and regional chauvinism."

Rupee symbol move amid DMK vs Centre language showdown

The development comes amidst the language row between the Centre and Tamil Nadu.

The ruling DMK and other major political parties in the state, barring the BJP have been alleging Hindi imposition by the Union government.

ALSO READ: ‘Saffron policy’: Stalin claims NEP will destroy Tamil Nadu's educational growth

The DMK has alleged that the Centre wants to 'impose' the north Indian language on Tamil Nadu through the implementation of the 3-language formula in the National Education Policy.

The state government has said it will not follow the 3-language formula but only stick to its decades-old 2-language policy of Tamil and English.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On