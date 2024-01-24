NIT Srinagar student passes away due to cardiac arrest, institute mourns loss

A student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest, according to local media reports. National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar. (HT Photo)

The institute condoled the demise of Samridhi Gupta, a final-year student of the electronics and communication engineering (ECE) department.

Samridhi was a resident of Jammu’s Bakshi Nagar.

The Director of NIT Srinagar, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath, expressed deep sorrow and condolences, describing Samridhi’s passing as heartbreaking.

“During this difficult period, may the family find the strength and resilience needed to navigate through the profound grief. NIT Srinagar stands united with them in these times of sorrow,” the professor said in a statement.

The institute’s registrar, Prof. Aatikur Rehman, also expressed profound sorrow and offered heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, reported Greater Kashmir.

Rehman acknowledged the indelible mark Samridhi left on the NIT Srinagar community and assured support for her family and friends during this challenging period, according to the report.

"Samridhi’s presence left an indelible mark, and her absence is deeply felt by all of us at NIT Srinagar. We extend our support to her family and friends, offering strength and solace as they navigate through this challenging period of grief. May her soul rest in peace," he was quoted as saying.

Dr Gausia Qazi, head of the ECE Department, said, “The entire ECE department and Samridhi’s classmates are profoundly saddened by the loss. We stand in solidarity with the family during this challenging time.”

"Samridhi had a good nature and was a highly disciplined student. Her sudden departure leaves a significant void. Our thoughts go out to the bereaved family, and we extend our prayers for peace and solace to her soul," she added.