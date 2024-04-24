 Nitin Gadkari faints during election rally in Maharashtra, provides update on his health | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Nitin Gadkari faints during election rally in Maharashtra, provides update on his health

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2024 05:26 PM IST

Union minister Nitin Gadkari fainted during an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday.

Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday afternoon fainted during an election rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district.

Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari faints while addressing a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Pusad in Yavatmal district.(PTI)
Union Minister and BJP candidate Nitin Gadkari faints while addressing a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Pusad in Yavatmal district.(PTI)

In a video doing rounds on social media, the union minister can be seen to be dizzy and unconscious as he was being carried away by the people on stage. Some of the BJP leaders can also be heard calling for doctors.

Also read: EC orders action against Nagpur school for using kids to welcome Gadkari

Shortly after the incident, Gadkari provided an update on his health saying that he felt uncomfortable due to the heat during the rally.

“Now I am completely healthy and am leaving for Varud to attend the next meeting. Thank you for your love and good wishes,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gadkari, who fought the elections in the first phase of voting as BJP's candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, was campaigning for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Rajashree Patil in Yavatmal's Pusad.

Addressing the rally, the union minister said, “I am confident that the people of Yavatmal district, which has a constant tendency towards development, will give victory to the BJP-Maha alliance, which believes in all-round development.”

“While moving towards a developed India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant work has been done in the last 10 years in the areas of roads and highways as well as education, health, and other sectors across the country. Various schemes of the central government were successfully extended to the rural areas. Due to this, along with the city, the people of the rural areas are also able to benefit from many important facilities,” he wrote in a post on X.

The Yavatmal constituency along with Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani in Maharashtra are scheduled to vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26.

News / India News / Nitin Gadkari faints during election rally in Maharashtra, provides update on his health
