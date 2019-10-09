e-paper
Nitish Kumar left stranded in Bihar by BJP leaders: Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav also said that NDA has turned Bihar into a circus and its leaders were fighting like cats and dogs amongst themselves to hide their failures.

india Updated: Oct 09, 2019 19:57 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Patna
“Hello Mr Vice Captain, Your helpless Captain is alone in the field,” Tejashwi wrote on twitter, addressing Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.
"Hello Mr Vice Captain, Your helpless Captain is alone in the field," Tejashwi wrote on twitter, addressing Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.(PTI photo)
         

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday claimed that Nitish Kumar has been left stranded without the support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the state.

“Hello Mr Vice Captain, Your helpless Captain is alone in the field. Your faithful colleagues are getting him bowled and run out. Why you have run away and hiding like a criminal? It is ok to be rescued. It would not have been easy for you to boycott CM’s “Dussehra” program, isn’t it?” Yadav tweeted addressing Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Sushil Modi had earlier tweeted that Nitish Kumar was the leader of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state and will remain its leader in the assembly elections in 2020.

Yadav also said that NDA has turned Bihar into a circus and its leaders were fighting like cats and dogs amongst themselves to hide their failures.

Senior BJP leaders including Sushil Modi and others gave a miss to Dusshera celebrations at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the chief guest.

The chair designated for the deputy chief minister stayed empty during the celebrations, fuelling speculations in the state’s political circles about the alliance partners.

Other than Deputy Chief Minister Modi, the event witnessed the absence of the local BJP MLA, BJP ministers and other eminent BJP leaders.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 19:57 IST

