'No cause for panic', says Haryana health minister amid fresh Covid cases

With Haryana reporting four new Covid cases amid similar reports emerging from other parts of the country, Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao on Friday said the state health department is closely monitoring the situation to ensure public safety and preparedness. She also said that there was no cause for panic. A school teacher makes an awareness painting of Covid in Mumbai on Wednesday(ANI)

Haryana currently has four active Covid-19 cases, two in Gurugram and two in Faridabad with no international travel history, an official statement said. The cases of two male and two female patients are mild and are currently under home quarantine with regular medical supervision, it said.

All four individuals were previously vaccinated against Covid-19, which helped keep the symptoms minimal, the statement said. A person from Gurugram district, who was earlier detected with the virus, has recovered, it added.

"This variant is mild and manageable, and we are following all advisories issued by the Government of India from time to time. Citizens are advised to continue following Covid-appropriate behaviour," Rao stated. The minister also said that civil surgeons across the state have been directed to maintain logistics and treatment facilities at the hospitals.

Stating that the Haryana government continues to prioritise the health and safety of its citizens, Rao called on citizens to take basic precautions such as hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas and avoiding unnecessary gatherings.