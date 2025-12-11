‘No change in Karnataka leadership, as of now': Siddaramaiah's son amid power tussle

Dismissing speculation of a rift over Karnataka's chief minister post, Congress MLC Yatindra Siddaramaiah on Thursday clarified that the party's high command has decided that there will be no change in the state's leadership “as of now”. Yatindra Siddaramaiah's remarks come a day after his father said that he and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, will abide by whatever the party high command decides.(File)

Son of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Yatindra, told reporters in Belagavi on Thursday that there is no tussle for the CM post right now.

“There is no tussle for CM post right now. I have already told you. Now everything is clear. The high command has clearly said, ‘there will be no change in the leadership’,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Yatindra's remarks come a day after his father said that he and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, will abide by whatever the party high command decides. "Whatever the High Command decides, that is what will happen," news agency ANI quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.

A day before that, DK Shivakumar had also said that there were no differences between him and chief minister Siddaramaiah. However, he asserted that he did not understand the comments made by Siddaramaiah's son Yatindra about the leadership change issue in the state. Shivakumar was referring to the remarks made by Yatindra on Monday when he said that there was "no question" of a leadership change in Karnataka at present and that his father would continue as CM for the entire five-year term, reported news agency PTI.

"Everything is fine. There is no difference between me and the chief minister— it was never there, it is not there today, and it won’t be there in the future. I have not understood what he (Yathindra) has said. I will speak to him," DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

Even though both senior Congress leaders in the centre of the controversy have maintained that there is no power tussle in the state, the party's high command has not any public clarification on whether Karnataka will witness a leadership change or not, now that Siddaramaiah has completed his half term as chief minister.

However, on the instructions of the party high command, both the leaders hosted each other for breakfast meetings, but they did not lead to any breakthrough.