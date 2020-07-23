No change in Ram temple bhumi pujan schedule, says Trust chairman

india

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:38 IST

Chairman of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Thursday ruled out any change in the schedule of bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, after Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati raised a question mark on the day and timing of the ceremony.

“There is no auspicious timing for bhumi pujan on August 5. Both timing and day chosen for bhumi pujan are wrong,” Swaroopanand Saraswati said earlier Thursday.

The Trust has fixed August 5 for bhumi poojan of the ram temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the temple at 12.15 pm at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Ruling out any change in schedule of bhumi pujan, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said: “The most auspicious time and day for bhumi pujan has been chosen. This will not be changed.”

According to Trust members, the bhumi pujan will take place on ‘Abhijit Muhurta’ at 12.15 pm on August 5, which is the most auspicious time to lay the foundation stone of Ram Mandir.

“Abhijit Muhurta is capable of removing all obstacles,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor designate of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, the body of saints that spearheaded the Ram Mandir movement across the country in 1990s, has always been at loggerheads with the Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati camp.

“Opposition of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati is just a ‘posturing’ and nothing else. It has no meaning. The bhumi pujan will be carried out according to the schedule fixed by the Trust,” said Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra, political science department, Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Swaroopanand Saraswati has also been opposing the trust constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram Mandir after the Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Ram Mandir on November 9 last year.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has also ruled out any change in schedule of bhumi pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.