No clearance needed for security-related announcements: Poll body sources

The government does not need to take permission from the Election Commission in matters of national security, poll panel sources said on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the successful test of an anti-missile weapon with just weeks to go for the Lok Sabha elections. (Highlights of PM’s address)

The assertion comes amid statements by Opposition leaders that the announcement violated the poll code of conduct that kicks in the day elections are announced.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while congratulating the DRDO, targeted the Prime Minister for what she called “drama and publicity mongering.”

“India’s Mission Programme is world-class for many many years. We are always proud of our scientists, @DRDO_India , other research & space organizations,” she said in a series of tweets.

There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission. 4/4 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2019

The Trinamool leader, while saying that the research, space management and development were a continuous process over the years, added: “Modi, as usual, likes to take the credit for everything. Credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers”.

“Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct,” she added.

The West Bengal CM said she would lodge a complaint with the Election Commission. “It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi while congratulating the DRDO targeted PM Modi and wished him a very happy World Theatre Day. “Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day,” he tweeted.

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work.



I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

PM Modi, earlier in the day, announced that India had shot down a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite, which was a pre-determined target. He said India has become a “space superpower” with the successful testing of anti-satellite weapon.

The Prime Minister said India is only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to do so.

“India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon, A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit,” the prime minister said in a televised address.

