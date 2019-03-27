Today in New Delhi, India
India successfully tests anti-satellite weapon, PM Modi announces| Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Wednesday.

india Updated: Mar 27, 2019 13:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Narendra Modi,Narendra Modi to address nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(Reuters file photo)

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India has established itself as an elite space power with an anti-satellite weapon, A-SAT, successfully targeting a live satellite on a low earth orbit.

Prime Minister Modi had, earlier, in a tweet said that he will address the nation shortly. “Today I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media,” PM Modi said. (Follow live updates here)

Watch: ‘India now a space power’: PM lauds successful anti-satellite missile test

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s speech:

*India has established itself as an elite space power with an anti-satellite weapon, A-SAT, successfully targeting a live satellite on a low earth orbit, the PM announced.

* A test Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite was shot down by an anti-satellite weapon a short while ago, the PM announced.

*’Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

*The success of Mission Shakti puts India in an elite space group with Russia, the US and China, says PM.

*Mission Shakti is special for two reasons: One, India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability. Two, the entire effort is indigenous.

*Mission Shakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme: PM

*PM Narendra Modi congratulates all those associated.

*‘Mission Shakti’ is an important step towards securing India’s safety, economic growth and technological advancement.

*The test is not directed against any country, it is our goal-oriented achievement: PM Modi

*Today’s test does not break any international law or agreements, says PM.

*The successful test is important for the security and development of 130 crore Indians:PM.

*Our aim is to maintain and promote peace in the region. We do not want war, the PM said.

*A-SAT missile will give new strength to India’s space prog. I assure international community that our capability won’t be used against anyone but is purely India’s defence initiative for its security.We’re against arms raised in space, the PM said.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 11:37 IST

