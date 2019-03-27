India successfully tests anti-satellite weapon, PM Modi announces| Highlights

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India has established itself as an elite space power with an anti-satellite weapon, A-SAT, successfully targeting a live satellite on a low earth orbit.

Prime Minister Modi had, earlier, in a tweet said that he will address the nation shortly. “Today I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media,” PM Modi said. (Follow live updates here)

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s speech:

*India has established itself as an elite space power with an anti-satellite weapon, A-SAT, successfully targeting a live satellite on a low earth orbit, the PM announced.

* A test Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite was shot down by an anti-satellite weapon a short while ago, the PM announced.

*’Mission Shakti’ operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch.

*The success of Mission Shakti puts India in an elite space group with Russia, the US and China, says PM.

*Mission Shakti is special for two reasons: One, India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability. Two, the entire effort is indigenous.

*Mission Shakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme: PM

*PM Narendra Modi congratulates all those associated.

*‘Mission Shakti’ is an important step towards securing India’s safety, economic growth and technological advancement.

*The test is not directed against any country, it is our goal-oriented achievement: PM Modi

*Today’s test does not break any international law or agreements, says PM.

*The successful test is important for the security and development of 130 crore Indians:PM.

*Our aim is to maintain and promote peace in the region. We do not want war, the PM said.

*A-SAT missile will give new strength to India’s space prog. I assure international community that our capability won’t be used against anyone but is purely India’s defence initiative for its security.We’re against arms raised in space, the PM said.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 11:37 IST