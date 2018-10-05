No country can accept population explosion of infiltrators: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Friday said infiltrators are “a threat to Indian Muslims” and causing the “most damage” to them.

“Indian Muslims who are committed to respecting the country, building the nation, they are respected in the same manner and will continue to be done. But infiltrators are causing most damage to nobody else but Indian Muslims,” he said in Guwahati where he came to attend a zonal coordination meeting of principal secretaries, secretaries in charge and other officials of social welfare and minority welfare departments.

“No country can accept or ignore the population explosion of illegal infiltrators. But to think every Muslim is a ghuspathiya (infiltrator) is wrong. We do not believe in it,” he said when asked about the National Register of Citizens (NRC), an exercise carried out in the state to determine “illegal immigrants”. Asked if all infiltrators were Muslims, he said, “that is not true either”.

Naqvi said this government has “demolished” vote bank politics and its “empowerment without appeasement” policy has ensured that as many as three crore students belonging to poor and weaker sections and minorities have benefited from various scholarship programmes.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, Naqvi said for the first time since Independence a campaign has been started on a war footing to provide basic amenities to ensure educational empowerment of minorities, especially girls in 308 districts across the country.

“The minister is right. The Congress has also been saying that all illegal immigrants should be detected and deported. And all Muslims are not infiltrators or intruders” said Ripun Bora, President Pradesh Congress Committee Assam.

“But at the same time Amit Shah has no right to say 40 lakh kept out of NRC are infiltrators” Bora told Hindustan Times.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 23:44 IST