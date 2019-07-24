No documents in Russian archives on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, says Minister

Russia has time and again said that there is no information about Subhash Chandra Bose, believed to have died in a plane crash in Taipei in August 1945, in their archives, a union minister said on Wednesday.

“Government has approached Russia a number of times since 2014 seeking info on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. In its response, Russian government conveyed that they were unable to find any documents in Russian archives pertaining to Netaji,”

Minister of state for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told Lok Sabha, reports ANI:

The minister said that even after deeper investigation based on request from the Indian side, Russians could not find any documents giving more information on the subject

Bose, popularly known as Netaji, was one of India’s most prominent nationalist leaders who tried to wrest India’s freedom from the British by force from abroad during the latter part of World War II. Founder of the Indian National Army, Bose was reported to have died of third degree burns received as a consequence of a Japanese bomber jet crash in Taiwan on Aug 18, 1945, while en route to Tokyo and possibly Russia from Singapore.

The Justice Mukherjee Commission constituted in 1999 to inquire into the death of Netaji, after a seven-year inquiry, had concluded that Subhas Bose did not die in the plane crash. Similarly, Netaji’s kin also believed that he did not die in a plane crash.

In September 2015, Mamata Banerjee declassified 64 secret files on Netaji, which were in the custody of Bengal government. Family members of Netaji visited Prime Minister in Delhi on October last year, where Modi announced complete declassification of secret files of the national hero. The process started from January 23 this year.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 17:38 IST