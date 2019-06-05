No fresh Nipah case as Kerala fights hard to contain any outbreak

No fresh case of the deadly Nipah virus disease has been reported in Kerala, the southern state’s health minister said on Wednesday, as the government fought hard to contain a possible outbreak.

A 23-year-old student tested positive for the virus in Kochi on Tuesday and 311 people were kept under observation to stop the disease from spreading.

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja told reporters outside the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery in Ernakulam that serum and blood samples of five people, who were shifted to isolation wards on Tuesday, will be sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

“Everything is under control,” Shailaja said. “Since monsoon is at the doorsteps of the state we need more care. Health workers have fanned out to all nook and cranny. We will contain it effectively,” she said adding chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called another meeting in Kochi on Thursday.

The first patient is responding well to treatment and is not under life support system, she said. The next two weeks are very crucial, she said and asked everyone not to lower their guard.

Shailaja also said that more monoclonal antibodies have been brought from Pune to tackle the brain-damaging virus. Imported from Australia, these drugs were found to be effective to an extent last year when the virus struck in Kozhikode.

The government is planning to collect details of all the deaths in past three weeks. People have been asked to report all deaths due to fever to authorities and not cremate bodies without their consent.

Two teams from Delhi, one from AIIMS and another National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), are camping in the port city. The government will take a decision on whether schools can be opened on June 6 after summer vacation.

Health experts said a recurrence can be an annual affair as environmentalists blamed rapid deforestation which has forced fruit bats to move to human settlements.

State government health department said that 311 people, who came in contact with the 23-year-old victim over the past two weeks, have been kept under observation for symptoms of Nipah, which include fever, headache, myalgia (muscle pain), vomiting and sore throat. These symptoms can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, delirium, neurological deficits and breathing difficulty as the disease progresses.

There are no drugs or vaccines that can combat the Nipah virus, which kills 40-70% of the people infected. Fruit bats are known carriers of the virus.

The Union health ministry has also sent a team of experts from Pune’s National Institute of Virology for conducting tests in and around Ernakulam district on bats that are known to be the carriers of the virus.

Government experts are not calling the disease endemic yet even though Nipah virus infection has been reported from Kerala for a second year after 2018, when it killed 17 people in the state.

