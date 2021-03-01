No issue in Co-WIN portal, walk-in systems to be streamlined: Harsh Vardhan
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday pointed out that in the next few days, the walk-in system for people will be further streamlined in states to ensure smooth functioning of Covid-19 vaccination drive.
"We have given some relaxation to state governments. In the next few days, the walk-in system will be streamlined, a provision is in place for this. A certain number of people can go to the centres after taking appointments through booking," Dr Vardhan said.
Reassuring that the Co-WIN portal is functioning without any issues, the Union minister said, "There are many people in the country who can't access or face difficulties in booking. All these systems will be streamlined within one week. As of now, there is no issue in the Co-WIN portal."
On the recent spike in cases especially in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, Vardhan said that there is no link in the increase in cases and the mutation of the virus. "Scientists and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) confirmed that these have no link to any mutation," he added.
The central government is in touch with the states and has sent its team of experts to the affected states, Vardhan said. "Cabinet Secretary and Health Secretary have spoken to chief secretaries and officers. The Centre is in touch with all states, he added.
Appointments for vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN portal. The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for age-appropriate population groups began on Monday with the Union health ministry asking those meeting the criteria to come forward and get themselves inoculated.
