No kidnapping, no conversion, went on my own to Karnataka, says Gorakhpur woman
- The woman's father had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth from Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change religion.
Police in Gorakhpur is set to drop the charges of conversion against a 22-year-old Muslim youth from Karnataka and include rape charges after a 19-year-old woman reportedly told a magistrate on Tuesday that the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage.
Based on this statement police has included the section of rape (IPC 376) and sent the accused to jail.
Earlier in the day, the woman from Gorakhpur told Uttar Pradesh police that she had gone to Karnataka on her own for a job, a police officer said. Her father had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change religion.
The man and the woman were brought to Gorakhpur from Bijapur in Karnataka on Monday and were later kept separately with NGOs.
"The woman told us that she went to Karnataka to meet the man on her own looking for a job. She denied allegations of kidnapping or forceful conversion by the man," said additional superintendent of police of Gorakhpur Manoj Kumar Awasthi.
He further said the woman was produced before a magistrate to register her statement on Tuesday and that her medical examination report was awaited.
Meanwhile, deputy inspector general of police, Gorakhpur, Jogendra Kumar said, "The woman's father lodged a missing report on January 5 at Chiluatal police station. Fresh charges under Uttar Pradesh’s new anti-conversion ordinance were added after the woman’s call records showed she was in touch with the Karnataka man for over a year. The woman’s father alleged that the man concealed his religious identity to kidnap his daughter.”
“I left my daughter to Sardar Patel Institute of Technology in Gorakhpur (where she studies) on January 4 but she did not return home that night. On January 5, I lodged a missing complaint. Later, I found that my daughter was in touch with the Muslim youth on Facebook since November 2019,” the woman’s father said in his complaint.
Based on the complaint, the Muslim youth from Karnataka was booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020, along with charges of kidnapping a woman to compel her for marriage on January 11, said the police officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
28-yr-old held in MP under new religious conversion law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Candidates to get more questions to choose from in JEE and NEET
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhi Razdan files complaint over online fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Shringla calls for joint efforts to ensure peace in Indo-Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC panel on farm laws holds first meet, invites farmers for talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1,000 vaccine doses wasted in Delhi so far: Health officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says India ‘owned’ by a few; Centre hits back
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14 migrant workers, a yr-old infant crushed by truck in Surat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France air exercise to kick off in Rajasthan today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India begins vaccine export from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack
- The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients under stricter watch, says Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘To her, patients always came first’: Cancer care pioneer dies at 93
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior docs told to get vaccinated to instil confidence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox