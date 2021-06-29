No meeting was scheduled with Sidhu, says Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said no meeting was scheduled with disgruntled party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, a day after the latter’s aide claimed that he would meet the Gandhis.

“No meeting with Sidhu,” Rahul told reporters outside his Tughlak Lane bungalow in Delhi, as he left for his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10, Janpath.

Amid growing rumblings in Punjab Congress, an aide of Sidhu on Monday said that the Amritsar East MLA would meet Rahul and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital. Sidhu left for Delhi from Patiala on Monday. He did not respond to any calls or messages sent by this reporter.

Rahul, who is making efforts to find a solution to the existing factionalism in Congress’ Punjab unit, held one-to-one meetings with more than 20 leaders, including ministers, MPs and MLAs, from the state last week.

A three-member committee constituted by Sonia to resolve the rift had, in its report on June 10, suggested that Sidhu be suitably accommodated in the state unit. However, the former minister, who has been critical of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for months, upped the ante about a week ago with a spate of interviews in which he accused him of colluding with the Badals.