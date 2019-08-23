No more messages, orders Allahabad high court judge spammed on Janmashtami

india

His phone pinging with Janmashtami greetings all day, the Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Govind Mathur on Friday ordered judicial officers in Uttar Pradesh to stop sending him such messages. The instruction was conveyed by the high court’s registrar general to the judges in an urgent communication that made Chief Justice Govind Mathur’s annoyance clear.

The letter by the high court’s registrar general Mayank Kumar Jain noted that “some of the judicial officers” had been sending Janmashtami messages to the Chief Justice’s mobile phone which created “problems” and caused “inconvenience” to the Chief Justice.

“His Lordship has expressed great concern on the issue and has directed the undersigned to ensure that no messages/good wishes/WhatsApp messages on any occasion, either today or in future, are sent on the mobile number of His Lordship except in any extreme exigency,” the registrar general’s letter emailed to district judges said.

The district judges were asked to pass on the instruction to their other judicial officers working under their jurisdiction.

“Any lapse on the part of any Judicial Officer shall be viewed seriously,” it warned.

Chief Justice Mathur had started his legal practice in Rajasthan where he was appointed as a high court judge. He came to the Allahabad high court in November 2017 and was elevated as the acting chief justice in October 2018. He took oath as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court in November 2018.

