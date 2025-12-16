The government on Monday told the Lok Sabha that no documents related to India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, were found missing from the Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) in 2025, and that the institution does not carry out an annual audit of its documents, marking a clear shift from the position taken by sections of the PMML leadership earlier this year. No Nehru documents found missing from PMML: Government

Replying to a starred question by BJP MP Sambit Patra, minister of culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written statement that there was “no annual audit of documents” at the PMML and that “no documents related to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru have been found missing from the museum during the annual inspection of the PMML in the year 2025”. The minister also said that no issue regarding the non-availability of Nehru-related documents was discussed or decided at the PMML’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2025.

The statement contradicts earlier internal discussions at the PMML, where members of the executive council had proposed exploring legal options to recover a collection of Nehru’s private letters currently held by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The issue was raised at the PMML AGM held in June, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to people familiar with the matter.

The letters are part of a long-disputed set of Nehru’s private papers, including correspondence with foreign leaders, diplomats, writers and associates. These papers were earlier housed in the “private papers” section of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, which was renamed the Prime Ministers Museum and Library in 2023.

The PMML had written to Sonia Gandhi in July seeking clarity on the status of the papers and asking for their return or, alternatively, for digital copies to be provided for archival purposes. Gandhi responded around two months later, saying she would look into the matter and revert. No further communication has followed.

However, officials now say the PMML is reconsidering legal action as consultations and legal advice indicated no clear basis to challenge Gandhi’s possession. According to people familiar with the discussions, lawyers advising the institution have flagged gaps and inconsistencies in records related to ownership, custody and transfer of the documents.

“There is simply no clear legal ground on which her possession can be challenged,” a senior official said, adding that a court case could drag on for years without a clear outcome.

The dispute dates back to 2008, when around 50 boxes of Nehru’s private papers were taken out of the library with the approval of the then UPA government. No formal agreement was recorded at the time to clarify whether the papers were being temporarily removed, permanently withdrawn or relocated for sorting and cataloguing. PMML officials later argued that the move resulted in the loss of important archival material.

Earlier this year, some members of the PMML governing council pushed for legal action, saying the institution had a responsibility to retrieve historically important documents. Subsequent internal reviews, however, concluded that the absence of a deed of gift or other binding documentation showing that the papers were permanently vested with the library would weaken any claim.

Officials now say the matter is likely to remain on hold unless Sonia Gandhi or the Nehru family voluntarily offers to return the material or allow access for digitisation. “We would prefer cooperation rather than confrontation,” an official said.

People close to the Congress said the papers may be used for the Nehru Archives initiative of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, which was launched online last month.