Home / India News / No NPR in Madhya Pradesh, asserts CM Kamal Nath amid confusion over notification

No NPR in Madhya Pradesh, asserts CM Kamal Nath amid confusion over notification



india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal


         

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Monday said the National Population Register (NPR) will not be implemented in the state “as of now” amid confusion over a notification for the controversial biometric database of all “usual residents” in India.

Madhya Pradesh is the third state after Kerala and West Bengal that has refused to implement NPR and the first Congress-ruled state to say no to the exercise.

“The notification of National Population Register (NPR) being talked about is of December 9, 2019. The central government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after this notification,” a statement issued from the Congress’ office on Monday quoting the CM said.

“Hence, the NPR notified (by the state government) has not been notified under CAA, 2019. It was done under rule 3 of CAA, 1955’s rules-2003,” it said.

“But, anyway, the chief minister has made it clear that NPR will not be implemented in Madhya Pradesh as of now,” the statement added.

The proposed NPR will be carried out along with the house listing phase of the Census exercise from April 1 to September 30.

NPR as opposed to the Census, which is a database of households, has generated controversy with the opposition parties contending that the exercise is linked to NRC, which is aimed at identifying illegal immigrants.

The government, which has in the past described NPR as the first step towards a nationwide NRC, now maintains that there is no link between the two and that an all-India NRC is not immediately on the anvil.



Masood urged Kamal Nath to reject NPR and issued a warning that if it was not done he would reconsider whether or not he should remain “in the government or not”.

“A campaign would be launched from Bhopal on no CAA, no NRC and no NPR,” he said.

