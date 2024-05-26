No official response from Centre yet on request to cancel Prajwal's passport: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said the state has not yet got any official response from the Centre regarding its request seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing women. Prajwal Revanna (HT_PRINT)

Taking a dig at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's reported statement that the state government's request to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal was received only on May 21, he sought to know what happened to the letter sent by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1.

"As far as I know, we have not got any information or letter so far . I have seen that the External Affairs Minister has told the media that they are taking action and in a couple of days they will cancel it , but we have not got any written communication on this," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Chief Minister on May 1 wrote a letter to the Prime Minister seeking cancellation of Prajwal's diplomatic passport, and after that the Special Investigation Team formed by the state government to probe the charges, too wrote a letter to the Centre with the same request.

"Where is the first letter? When a Chief Minister writes a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, it has to get its due respect. That did not happen. The External Affairs Minister is saying that they got the letter from the state on May 21, so we have to ask where did the first letter go? They are taking action, it is good, let them take, but him saying that we have sent a letter now and not earlier, is not right," he added.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has served a show-cause notice to Prajwal asking why his diplomatic passport should not be cancelled as sought by the Karnataka government in view of allegations of sexual abuse against him, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddarmaiah had written a second letter to the Prime Minister urging him to take "prompt and necessary" action to cancel the diplomatic passport of the Hassan MP on May 22.

The 33-year-old Prajwal, who is the grandson of JD patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda and is the NDA's candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women.

Prajwal reportedly left for Germany on April 27, a day after Hassan went to polls, and is still at large. A 'Blue Corner Notice' seeking information on his whereabouts has already been issued by the Interpol, following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation .

A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on May 18 against Prajwal Revanna, following an application moved by the SIT.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to protect the interests of victims of Hassan sexual abuse cases and providing security to them, the Home Minister said, the Superintendent of Police there and range IG have been instructed to ensure that victims don't face any problems.

To a question on some organisations and thinkers organising "Hassan Chalo" demanding arrest of Prajwal and protection for women, on May 30, he said, "they might be doing it for public awareness, let them do it."

Regarding JD leader H D Kumaraswamy demanding punishment for real culprits behind the pen drive leak and circulation case, Parameshwara said, "we are doing it. To find the real culprit, Prajwal's role the SIT has been formed. From the investigation it will be known as to who is involved, who distributed the pen drives. Investigation is on, at this stage making statements may hamper the probe."

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after number of pen drives allegedly containing explicit videos involving Prajwal were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

Hitting back at the state BJP president B Y Vijayendra's comments targeting the state government for alleged deterioration of law and order in the state, Parameshwara said let him see the situation in BJP-ruled states as he asserted that the Congress government in Karnataka won't let the law and order situation to deteriorate at any cost.

Referring to the fire at a gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot killing several 27 people including children, he said, "who is responsible for it? Who has to resign? The Chief Minister and Home Minister there have to resign. It is easy to say, but one has to also justify."

To a question regarding an alleged custodial death case at Channagiri, the Home Minister said, "An inspector and DySP have been suspended, as there was no proper action on part of the police and there was negligence. The inquiry has been ordered. Based on what comes out of the inquiry, we will take action."

Referring to a recent incident involving BJP MLA Harish Poonja, Parameshwara said, "Legislators go to the police station and engage in verbal spats with the police and indulge in recklessness, when such is the situation, how will there be peace in society? That's the reason we repeatedly say no one should take law into their hands. If anyone takes law into their hands, whoever it is, whether it is a legislator or anyone else, we will take action against them, no one will be spared."

"Those who indulge in goondagiri or dadagiri and thinking they can survive with it, it is not possible. I warn them. We will not tolerate such things and we will stop it," he added.

