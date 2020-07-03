‘No party should escalate border tension’: China after PM’s Ladakh visit

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 16:33 IST

Escalation of tension at the Sino-Indian border should be avoided, China said on Friday, within hours of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Ladakh in the backdrop of the ongoing hostile situation between the two Himalayan neighbours.

The Chinese foreign ministry also said New Delhi should avoid “strategic miscalculation on China.”

“India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said at the regular ministry briefing on Friday.

Modi, during his Ladakh visit, was accompanied by chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

The PM toured one of the forward locations in Nimu where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Modi’s visit to the border is being closely monitored in China as New Delhi begins a calibrated response – including economic steps - after 20 Indian army soldiers were killed in eastern Ladakh in a violent clash with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops on June 15. An unspecified number of Chinese soldiers also died in the clash.

Asked about India planning to ban Chinese companies from building roads in the country, Zhao said New Delhi should focus on “common interests in bilateral relations”.

“Certain politicians in India have been issuing remarks that are detrimental to our bilateral relations. Our bilateral relations need to be held with the concerted efforts, Indian side should work with us towards the same goal, to uphold the general picture of our common interests in bilateral relations,” Zhao added.

“Setting artificial blocks to our concrete and practical cooperation will also harm India’s interest. We will take necessary measures to uphold legitimate rights of Chinese businesses in India,” Zhao said.

Zhao sidestepped a question about New Delhi’s security-related concerns that prompted it to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps on Monday.

“…we should also be aware that India and China are major developing countries, accelerating the renewal and development are historical missions for both of us. To this end we have to respect and support each other. This is also in the long-term interest of both sides,” he said.

“If we show misgiving and engage in conflicts, this is not the right way and also go against the shared aspiration of our people. So, we have to follow the consensus reached between the leaders of our two countries, and proceed from the overall picture of our bilateral relations.”

“The Indian side should not have strategic miscalculation on China. We hope it will work with China to uphold the overall picture of our bilateral relations,” Zhao added.