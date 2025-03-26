‘No person will be spared if guilty’ says Maharashtra minister on Disha Salian case

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai stated during the state assembly proceedings on Wednesday that no one will be spared if found guilty in the case of the death of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, reported news agency PTI. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has been accused of being involved in the death of Disha Salian(@Rishabhsingh4747/Instagram)

The minister's comments were in response to Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who had raised the issue through a ‘Point of Information’ in the assembly, and asked for answers on the action that will be taken against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, who has been accused of being involved in the case.

Desai said, “Whether to resign on moral grounds is up to him and his party. But as government, I want to state that no one will be spared if found guilty. We will seek a report from the Mumbai police commissioner on Salian's allegations and forward it to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case."

Sanjay Gaikwad had also called for Aaditya Thackeray's resignation, after the father of former celebrity manager Disha Salian accused the leader of being “directly involved” in her death, which had earlier been ruled as accidental by the police.

Gaikwad asked for the Speaker of the House to take action against Thackeray, saying, "When accusations were made against a close aide of (then) minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh (in Beed in December 2024), Munde's resignation was sought."

During the assembly session, members of the treasury benches raised slogans against Aaditya Thackeray in the well of the House. The session was adjourned for ten minutes and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil had to remind members that Italian embassy officials were present in the guest gallery observing the session.

Aaditya Thackeray accused of involvement in Disha Salian case

Former manager of the later Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian, died on June 8, 2020 after falling off the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad, Mumbai.

Her death occurred only six days before Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Bandra.

Earlier this week, her father, Satish Salian, registered a complaint with the Mumbai's joint commissioner of police, calling for a case to be filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and others in the matter of his daughter's death.

He has also approached the Bombay high court seeking a fresh probe by the CBI into the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death and Sushant Singh Rajput's death soon after.

In the petition, he states, "Disha was raped and murdered, and there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons".

Aaditya Thackeray addressed the allegations against him and simply said that he would respond to Satish Salian's claims in court.