No red chilly for Uttarakhand’s armed police units

In bid to keep jawans healthy, fit and far from various diseases, use of red chilly has been banned in the mess of 31st battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, said a police official.

“We have banned the use of red chilly in food due to its bad impact on the health of our jawans. The officers concerned ensure rich and healthy food in the mess. Food is regularly checked by our officers before it is served to jawans,” said Mukhtar Mohsin, an IPS and commandant of the battalion.

“We invite dieticians in our battalion time-to-time to seek their consultations regarding healthy food. They advised not to use red chilly in preparing food to avoid diseases like indigestion, acidity and stomach related complications, and following their advice, we have instructed strictly to use green instead of red chilly in the mess. Instructions of avoiding much oily and salty food have also been issued,” Mohsin said.

Mess commander of the training centre of battalion, where around 500 recruits from UP are being given basic training of policing in battalion, has also been given such instructions, an official said.

The 31st battalion is one of the three PAC battalions in the state. It was raised in the seventies to counter Maoist movement in the terai region. The movement had posed a severe challenge before the state government of Uttar Pradesh (before formation of Uttarakhand). The battalion has a track record in suppressing not only anti-national movement but also terrorism in the terai region and other parts of the country.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 10:19 IST