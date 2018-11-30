Today in New Delhi, India
No regrets over January 12 press conference flagging issues regarding Supreme Court functioning: Kurian Joseph

A day after he retired, former SC judge Kurian Joseph said that he has no regrets over the January 12 press conference in which he along with three other judges flagged various issues with regard to functioning of the top court, and noted that things are changing.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2018 22:43 IST
Bhadra Sinha
Bhadra Sinha
New Delhi
Supreme Court,Kurian Joseph,press conference
Kurian Joseph said there is no political pressure in exercise of judicial powers by a judge, but added that the manner in which appointments are “selectively delayed” or “withheld” is “in a way interference” in administration of justice.(PTI)

The ball is in the government’s court with regard to a new way for appointments to the higher judiciary with the Supreme Court having finalised the so-called Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) from its end, and the issues raised by four senior Supreme Court judges (including himself) in January remain, Justice Kurian Joseph, who retired from the apex court on Thursday, said.

Speaking to reporters at his house in the capital on Friday, Justice Joseph said: “You cannot say that the issues [raised by us] have been completely add–ressed.”

Changes were brought in by the previous chief justice of India and the present CJI is carrying it forward, he added.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 20:52 IST

