No regrets over January 12 press conference flagging issues regarding Supreme Court functioning: Kurian Joseph

The ball is in the government’s court with regard to a new way for appointments to the higher judiciary with the Supreme Court having finalised the so-called Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) from its end, and the issues raised by four senior Supreme Court judges (including himself) in January remain, Justice Kurian Joseph, who retired from the apex court on Thursday, said.

Speaking to reporters at his house in the capital on Friday, Justice Joseph said: “You cannot say that the issues [raised by us] have been completely add–ressed.”

Changes were brought in by the previous chief justice of India and the present CJI is carrying it forward, he added.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 20:52 IST