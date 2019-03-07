No relief for Shah Rukh Khan in Rajasthan HC in rioting case during Raees promotion

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday said the charges of rioting and endangering the life of people against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan during the promotion of his film on board a train in Kota will continue even after the petitioner said he did not want to pursue the case.

The single bench of justice KS Ahluwalia said this while hearing a petition by the actor to quash the FIR against him.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) had lodged an FIR against Shah Rukh Khan in 2017 on the complaint of a railway vendor, Vikram Singh, under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rioting, unlawful assembly and affray, and some sections of the railways act.

Shah Rukh Khan was travelling from Mumbai to New Delhi on August Kranti Rajdhani Express for the promotion of his film, Raees, when the train briefly stopped at the Kota railway station on January 24, 2017. The vendor alleged that the actor threw gifts at fans without getting down from the train.

As one such gift landed at Singh’s trolley, Shah Rukh’s fans lunged at it and in the process, they scattered food from the trolley. The vendor said in the melee, some money was also stolen from his trolley.

Singh was present in the court on Wednesday and said he was not interested in pursuing the case. But public prosecutor Sher Singh Mehla said the petitioner could not decide the case because it involved loss to public property.

The prosecutor said the GRP found the actor guilty of rioting and endangering life and personal safety of others in its report.

The matter has been posted for next hearing on May 28.

