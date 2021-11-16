IMD alerts: Heavy rainfall to continue in Kerala, Karnataka; 5 more states and UTs to also get showers

Winter has almost set in, and yet rainfall in several southern parts of the country continues, even leading to fatalities. Five people, including two children, have so far died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, in Kerala. Meanwhile, Bengaluru – which falls in the southern part of Karnataka, continues to receive heavy showers. According to the latest bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heavy rainfall alert has been issued in as many as seven states and Union territories (UTs) for the next five days.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and lightning have been independently forecasted in Goa, Maharashtra and Konkan besides the seven states and UTs. The IMD bulletin also stated that a western disturbance is likely to make an impact on the northwest parts of India starting November 18.

At the moment there are two low-pressure areas and two cyclonic circulations existing in India.

One low-pressure area lies over southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to move nearly westwards and reach the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18. The other low-pressure area lies over east central Arabian Sea off Karnataka coast, which is likely to shift west-northwestwards and “become more marked” in the next 36 hours, the IMD bulletin stated.

As far as the cyclonic circulations are concerned, one each is associated with the low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and east central Arabian Sea.

Owing to these conditions, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall will continue in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, among other states and UTs.

Here are the key IMD alerts till November 21:

1. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal (also in Puducherry), and coastal Andhra Pradesh till November 21. The same weather warning has been issued in Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh till November 19.

2. For November 17, the IMD has forecasted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh. These states and UT are expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls on November 18.

3. The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Telangana on November 18 and 19.

4. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Kerala and Puducherry’s Mahe on November 19, and heavy rainfall has been forecasted on November 20. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has also been forecasted over Odisha on November 20.

5. Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over central Maharashtra, Goa and Konkan between November 17 and 19.