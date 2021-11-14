IMD Alerts: Not just Kerala, these 6 states and UTs will also receive heavy rainfall till Nov 18

Heavy rain that has been battering the southern state since Saturday has been forecasted by the Met department to continue till Tuesday. A red alert was issued in three districts – Idukki, Thrissur and Ernakulam, earlier in the day.

At 2pm on Sunday, a shutter of the Idukki Dam was opened by 40 centimetres in order to ease the pressure of the overflowing waterbody. Meanwhile, reports stated that Mullaperiyar Dam is also likely to be opened as its water level continues to rise amid heavy rainfall in Kerala.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, a low-pressure area lies over the central region of the Arabian Sea, which is expected to move west-northwestwards and become well-marked over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15. The low-pressure will continue to move in the same direction and change into a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 17 and move near the south Andhra Pradesh coast by November 18.

A cyclonic circulation also lies over southern Karnataka and neighbouring north interior Tamil Nadu, and another lies over the southeast Arabian Sea. The IMD bulletin said that the circulation over the Arabian Sea is expected to persist for the next two days.

Apart from these, a new low-pressure area has been forecasted to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off south Maharashtra and Goa coasts around November 17.

Owing to these conditions, heavy rainfall along with squally weather has been forecasted in the seven states and UTs.

Here are the key IMD alerts till November 18:

1. According to the latest IMD bulletin, isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala on November 15. Isolated heavy rainfall alert has been issued over the state on November 16.

2. Light to moderate rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpour is very likely over south coastal Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 15. A similar weather alert has been sounded by the IMD over coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 17 and 18. Coastal Karnataka will witness isolated heavy rainfall on November 16.

3. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu between November 15 and 18, and over south interior Karnataka till November 16.

4. Isolated heavy rainfall has also been forecasted over Goa on November 15 and 16, and over Odisha on November 16 and 17.

5. Fishermen have been advised by the IMD not to venture into the Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 15. A similar warning has been issued for venturing out into west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal between November 16 and 18. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture along and off Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha and north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 17 and 18.

