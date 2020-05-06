No space, no problem! Rajasthan youth quarantines himself on neem tree amid Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 16:18 IST

An 18-year old boy of a small village of Bhinder block of Udaipur, Rajasthan has set a new example on social responsibility amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The boy quarantined himself on a Neem tree near his house due to lack of a separate room for isolation. The youth had recently returned from another state and decided to isolate himself for precaution.

Ishwar Lal Rawat, who belongs to Daabkiya village of Bhinder, quarantined himself on the tree as there was no extra room at his house. He wanted to keep himself away from the other members of his family.

Three members of the same family returned to the village from Maharashtra and Gujarat. Two of them, including Ishwar, returned on May 3 from Surat while their brother, Pappu, reached on May 4. Upon getting the information of their arrival, a medical team approached them to get them quarantined.

In the view of limited space within their house, Ishwar decided to quarantine himself on a Neem tree situated near his house. His family members also showed their support.

The 18-year-old said he will follow all the government orders and will contribute in the battle against coronavirus.

The process of home quarantine for the rural people is common these days, during the coronavirus outbreak, with scores of migrant workers returning to their native places.

But at some places, people are ignoring the directions of the government, in that case, Bhinder’s Ishwar Rawat sets an example for others to follow.