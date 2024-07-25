Noida doctor scammed of ₹59 lakh after fake ‘digital arrest’, porn allegation
Digital arrest is becoming an emerging trend across the national capital to scam people. Victims are accused of outrageous offences and made to transfer money.
A Noida-based doctor lost ₹59 lakh in what police describe as a new digital scam. Cyber criminals tricked the woman into believing that she was under ‘digital arrest’ for 48 hours for circulating pornography through her mobile phone.
Also read | Technical officer scammed of ₹50,000 at BSIP office amid 200 colleagues
The victim, Dr Puja Goyal, received a call on July 13 from a person, who claimed to be an official from the Telephone Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The person alleged that the doctor was using her mobile phone to circulate pornographic content.
Though Goyal denied the claim, the caller made her join a video call for an ‘investigation’. After a while, the group claimed the doctor was under digital arrest, reported NDTV.
After almost 48 hours of the alleged ‘investigation’, the resident from Sector 77 was made to transfer a whooping ₹59,54,000 into a specific account as ‘penalties’ for the alleged offence.
Also read | ₹16.71 crore siphoned off: Cyber police seeks details of Nainital Bank’s Noida branch server
Realising that she had been scammed, the doctor filed a police complaint on July 22 with the cybercrime cell in Noida Sector 36. Vivek Ranjan Rai, Assistant Commissioner of Police (cybercrime), said that police have got the details of the account into which the scammers received money. "They are being verified and action will be taken," he added.
‘Digital arrest’ has become the preferred tactic of late among scammers to scare people by charging them with outrageous offences. Once the targets get scared and start to cooperate with the caller, they are duped with huge sums of money.
In these cases, the targets are believed to be houses or rooms where the scammers also pose as law enforcement personnel. Fake government IDs are also shown to convince the targets of their authenticity.
Also read | A web of lies & deceit: Chandigarh residents lost ₹17 cr in cyber frauds in six months
In a similar incident, a 72-year-old man from Delhi's posh Chittaranjan Park was charged with a similar offence and duped into transferring ₹83 lakh into a specific ban account.
Noida police recently issued an advisory warning people about this emerging trend. "In recent months, around ten such incidents have been reported, leading to registered FIRs and ongoing investigations," the advisory read.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.