None of the deaths preceded by inoculation linked to Covid-19 vaccination: Health ministry
During a press briefing on Saturday, additional secretary of the union health ministry Manohar Agnani said that as of 6pm on January 23, a total of 15,37,190 beneficiaries have been vaccinated against Covid-19 through 27,776 sessions. Agnani said that on January 23 alone, a total of 1,46,598 beneficiaries were vaccinated. Gujarat administered 22,063 jabs, inoculating the highest number of beneficiaries for today.
In addition to the 12 states currently using the indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech along with Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, seven states -- Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal -- will be administering the vaccine from next week, he added.
"The orientation of all programme managers of these seven states was conducted today by the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and the health ministry covering all aspects of implementation protocols," he said.
India has also trained officials from other countries on administering the vaccines, the secretary said. Training of immunisation programme managers of 13 countries - Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Maldives, Mauritius, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Omar, Seychelles & Sri Lanka - was held spread over two days.
The additional secretary also said that a total of 11 hospitalisations have been recorded following immunizations, taking the percentage of hospitalization against vaccination to 0.0007%.
“Total hospitalization till date is 11, hospitalisation as a percentage against vaccination stands at 0.0007%. Today there was one new event of hospitalisation, (the individual) was vaccinated on January 21, and is under treatment in a government hospital, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh”, he said
Agnani said in the last 24 hours another death following vaccination has been recorded in Gurugram, but the autopsy of the deceased 56-year-old has established the cause of death as cardiopulmonary disease and not vaccination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'7 more states to start administering Covaxin from next week': Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lalu Prasad admitted to AIIMS-Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
None of the deaths preceded by inoculation linked to Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt plans to launch employment scheme for urban poor
- The scheme aims at reduction in livelihood vulnerabilities of the urban poor including migrant labourers and informal workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appoint chairman, members for PMLA Appellate Tribunal: Lawyer’s plea in SC
- Presently, over 5,000 cases are pending with the Tribunal of which the bulk of matters arise out of proceedings under PMLA.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'People of Tamil Nadu will determine their future, not Nagpur': Rahul Gandhi
- Gandhi is on a tour of the western belt where he will next visit Erode, Tiruppur, Karur and Dindigul districts to meet farmers, weavers and youngsters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Let's have a duel': Amit Shah slams Covid-19 vaccine critics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Legal education in the country needs urgent reforms: Supreme Court judges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat state election commission announces local body elections in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India begins weekly flight between Agra and Goa
- This Goa-Agra-Delhi flight was earlier expected to begin on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 23. The plane halted for 35 minutes and then flew for Delhi at 12.15 pm with four passengers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fresh snowfall in J-K, drop in temp in north Maharashtra likely from Jan 25
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After J&K govt lifts poultry ban, crow samples found positive in 4 districts
- Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday had lifted the ban on the import of the poultry and poultry products.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Stand up to bigoted bulldozing or..': Mahua Moitra on Mamata-Jai Shri Ram row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan dug tunnel in J-K's Pansar from zero-line, says BSF IG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Shah launches Ayushman CAPF scheme and all the latest news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox