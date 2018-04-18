Nordic countries support India’s bid to United Nations Security Council

India is a strong candidate for a permanent seat in a reformed United Nations Security Council, according to a joint statement issued in Stockholm after the first Indo-Nordic Summit.

“The Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Finland) agree that India is a strong candidate for a permanent seat in a reformed Security Council expanded with both permanent and non-permanent members,” said the statement issued late on Tuesday.

The Nordic countries and India reaffirmed the need for the Council’s reform, including its expansion in both permanent and non-permanent seats to make it more representative, accountable, effective and responsive to the realities of the 21st century.

“The Nordic countries welcomed India’s application for membership to the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group and reaffirmed their commitment to work constructively within the Group with the aim of reaching a positive outcome at the earliest opportunity,” it said.

India and the Nordic nations also agreed to deepen cooperation on issues related to global security, economic growth, innovation and climate change at the Summit which was attended by Modi during his visit in Stockholm.

“The Summit emphasised India’s strong commitment to innovation and digital initiatives as key to prosperity and sustainable development, with national flagship programmes such as Make in India, Startup India, Digital India and Clean India,” said the statement.

The Prime Ministers acknowledged that terrorism and violent extremism were the major challenges for the international community. The leaders discussed global security, including cyber security, based on their shared values of human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

For India, Nordic countries are a potential source for clean technology, environmental solutions, port modernisation, cold chain, skill development, innovation among other areas.

According to figures provided by the external affairs ministry, India’s trade with the Nordic countries totalled around $5.3 billion in 2016-17, with cumulative foreign direct investment in India at $2.5 billion.