Normal service resumes on Blue Line of Delhi metro after brief halt

The service on a section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line was hit on Friday after a passenger jumped onto the track at the Mandi House station.

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:01 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
The Delhi Metro rail Corporation
The Delhi Metro rail Corporation(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

Normal services have resumed on the Blue Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) after services were affected briefly on Friday evening.

The service on a section of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line was hit on Friday after a passenger jumped onto the track at the Mandi House station.

“Delay in services between Mandi House and Dwarka Sector 21 due to a passenger on track at Mandi House,” DMRC had said in a tweet.

