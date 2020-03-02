North Korea projectiles flew 240 km, reached 35 km in altitude, says South Korea

india

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 11:35 IST

The projectiles North Korea fired on Monday flew 240 km (150 miles) and reached 35 km in altitude, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles off its eastern coastal city of Wonsan - from where it has fired a series of missiles - into the sea on Monday, JCS said.

The North appears to be continuing a firing drill that leader Kim Jong Un oversaw last Friday, JCS said.