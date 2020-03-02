e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / North Korea projectiles flew 240 km, reached 35 km in altitude, says South Korea

North Korea projectiles flew 240 km, reached 35 km in altitude, says South Korea

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles off its eastern coastal city of Wonsan - from where it has fired a series of missiles - into the sea on Monday, JCS said.

india Updated: Mar 02, 2020 11:35 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Seoul
A man watches a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea, March 2, 2020.
A man watches a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea, March 2, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

The projectiles North Korea fired on Monday flew 240 km (150 miles) and reached 35 km in altitude, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles off its eastern coastal city of Wonsan - from where it has fired a series of missiles - into the sea on Monday, JCS said.

The North appears to be continuing a firing drill that leader Kim Jong Un oversaw last Friday, JCS said.

tags
top news
Will hear plea for FIR but don’t expect court to prevent violence, says SC
Will hear plea for FIR but don’t expect court to prevent violence, says SC
Article 370 matter stays with 5-judge bench, SC accepts govt’s stand
Article 370 matter stays with 5-judge bench, SC accepts govt’s stand
SC rejects Pawan Gupta’s plea, but hanging of Delhi gangrape convicts could be delayed
SC rejects Pawan Gupta’s plea, but hanging of Delhi gangrape convicts could be delayed
Days after lashing out at Centre over Delhi violence, Rajinikanth’s offer on CAA
Days after lashing out at Centre over Delhi violence, Rajinikanth’s offer on CAA
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars
Why BMW, Mercedes, Audi have been forced to livestream debut of new concept cars
Apple increases prices of its select iPhones: Check new prices vs old
Apple increases prices of its select iPhones: Check new prices vs old
trending topics
Delhi Shiv Vihar ViolenceDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAABIS Recruitment 2020Shah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news