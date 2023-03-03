Northeast results: Himanta Biswa's 'denial' charge vs Jairam Ramesh's 'three Ss'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, called the architect of BJP's victory in the northeast, on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress and said one must appreciate the party's ability to live in denial after Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted about the seats the party won in the assembly elections and the bypolls-- the results of which were announced. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh traded barbs over the northeast results.

"Today's Assembly Election Results: INC wins Kasba Peth in Maharashtra after 33 years, INC wins Sagardighi seat in West Bengal after 51 years, INC up from 0 seats to 5 in Tripura, 5 seats in Meghalaya (Despite hijacking of 21 sitting MLAs), Tamil Nadu By-Election INC," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Himanta Biswa Sarma replied: One must appreciate Congress's ability to live in denial by spinning narratives - converting a washout in three states into an achievement!"

The BJP retained Tripura and Nagaland and extended support to the NPP in Meghalaya -- strengthening its foothold in the northeast. As Congress leaders raised questions over PM Modi's campaign against the NPP in Meghalaya, Jairam ramesh said, "It was all a drama orchestrated by that master actor of a PM. Total hypocrisy and cynicism. Matter of time before NPP is gobbled up by BJP."

Attacking Himanta Biswa Sarma who had a bitter fallout with Rahul gandhi in 2015 following which he quit the Congress, Jairam Ramesh said what happened in Meghalaya was an "orchestrated game played by the three Ss -- Shah, Sharma and Sangma."

Himanta Biswa on Thursday claimed Meghalaya chief minister and National People's Party supremo Conrad K Sangma called Union home minister Amit Shah and sought his support and blessings in forming the new government. Sangma, on the other hand, thanked the BJP for "reaching out to the NPP and for extending support".

