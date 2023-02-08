‘Not a single month goes by…’: Owaisi raises concern over threats against Muslims

There is not a single month that goes by without Muslims being threatened to kill, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi today said taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government in the Lok Sabha. Referring to the removal of green colour from the walls of Kalburgi railway station in Karnatak, Owaisi further asked if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would expunge the green colour from the national flag.

“An MP from the ruling party said, ‘don’t use knives just for vegetables but also to sever the necks (of Muslims)'. Another MP from the party said in Delhi to socially boycott Muslims. The green colour was removed at Kalburgi railway station citing it as a colour of Muslims. I'd like to ask would the Narendra Modi government expunge the green colour from the national flag?” the AIMIM president asked in the Parliament.

He also said justice would've been served to Bilkis Bano if she wasn't a Muslim. “Bilkis Bano has been fighting for 20 years. Just because her name is Bilkis Bano, you (the government) are not wiling to serve justice,” he added.

He further raised questions on crucial issues including India-China border tension and judicial appointments and BBC documentary. On the Adani row, Owaisi said had Hidenburg Research been in India, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) would have been imposed on it already.

