‘Not aware,’ says Rahul Gandhi on speculation of cousin Varun joining Congress

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said he was unaware of any speculation about BJP leader Varun Gandhi joining his party.

The Congress chief’s remark comes two days after his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics on Wednesday ahead of the elections.

“I have not heard this speculation,” Gandhi said while responding to a query about Varun Gandhi joining Congress in a move to reunite the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Varun Gandhi, cousin of Rahul Gandhi, is at present a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

His mother Maneka Gandhi is the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 16:14 IST