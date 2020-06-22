‘Not bats. They are Batman’: Indian Army’s tribute to Bihar Regiment

india

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:17 IST

The Indian Army has tweeted a video paying tributes to the soldiers of the Bihar Regiment and appeared to take a dig at China after last week’s violent skirmish at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

The tweet along with a video on Saturday came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the 20 soldiers of the Bihar Regiment who were killed by Chinese troops in Galwan Valley last Monday.

“The Saga of #DhruvaWarriors and The Lions of #BiharRegiment. Born to fight. They are not the bats. They are the Batman. After every #Monday, there will be a #Tuesday. Bajrang Bali Ki Jai,” the Northern Command tweeted.

Monday seems like a reference to the day the 20 soldiers of Bihar Regiment were killed by China’s People’s Liberation Army and Jai Bajrang Bali or Victory to Bajrang Bali is its war cry.

The nearly two-minute video talks about the difficult missions taken by the infantry regiment from 1857 to 1999, when Bihar Regiment’s 1st battalion captured a strategic point in Kargil from the Pakistani army.

“It was the same month, 21 years ago. Bihar Regiment gave a bloody nose to the Kargil intruders. They were on heights too and were they prepared. They went with guts and came back with glory,” Major Akhil Pratap is heard saying in the video.

“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight. It’s the size of the fight in the dog. Fine, some days, you get the bear and other days the bear gets you. But it’s Monday buddy, there will be a Tuesday,” he says.

The video also pays tribute to Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of 16 Bihar Regiment, who was among the 20 soldiers killed in the hours-long brutal hand-to-hand combat late on June 15.

The Bihar Regiment, which was formed by the British in 1941, has been a part of all the major wars fought by the Indian Army after Independence.