‘Not marrying a maid’: Supreme Court says wife's refusal to do household chores not cruelty
On the husband seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty, the court highlighted that times have changed and the husband must also contribute to household chores.
The Supreme Court, while hearing a matrimonial case wherein the husband was seeking divorce, observed on Friday that a wife not adequately performing household chores cannot amount to cruelty.
“You're not marrying a maid, you're marrying a life partner,” Justice Sandeep Mehta remarked, according to Live Law.
On the husband seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty, the court highlighted that times have changed and the husband must also contribute to household chores. “You have to contribute in this cooking, washing, etc. Today's times are different,” Justice Vikram Nath said.
What is the case?
Both persons got married in 2017 and are parents to an eight-year-old boy. The divorce proceedings were initiated by the husband, a government school teacher, and in this case the petitioner.
In his filing, the petitioner alleged that his wife's attitude had changed just a week after their marriage, and that she had started mistreating him. His wife, the respondent, is a lecturer and as per submissions made during the hearing, is better placed than the husband and has not demanded any maintenance/alimony so far, Live Law reported.
The petitioner has claimed that his wife had used improper language against his parents and him, adding that she had also refused to cook food for them. He further alleged that she did not invite the husband and his family to the cradle ceremony after giving birth to their child.
In response, the wife claimed that she had gone to her parents' house for the birth of the child after her husband and his family's consent, Live Law reported. However, she alleged that they did not attend the cradle ceremony and had demanded cash and gold from her parents.
The family court had earlier allowed the husband's plea and granted divorce on grounds of cruelty, following which the wife appealed to the High Court, which set the decree aside. The husband then approached the Supreme Court. While the apex court had referred the parties to mediation, according to the Live Law report, the suggestion failed. The court has now asked both parties to appear in person in the next hearing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More