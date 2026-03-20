‘Not marrying a maid’: Supreme Court says wife's refusal to do household chores not cruelty

The Supreme Court, while hearing a matrimonial case wherein the husband was seeking divorce, observed on Friday that a wife not adequately performing household chores cannot amount to cruelty. “You're not marrying a maid, you're marrying a life partner,” Justice Sandeep Mehta remarked. (PTI)

“You're not marrying a maid, you're marrying a life partner,” Justice Sandeep Mehta remarked, according to Live Law.

On the husband seeking divorce on grounds of cruelty, the court highlighted that times have changed and the husband must also contribute to household chores. “You have to contribute in this cooking, washing, etc. Today's times are different,” Justice Vikram Nath said.

What is the case? Both persons got married in 2017 and are parents to an eight-year-old boy. The divorce proceedings were initiated by the husband, a government school teacher, and in this case the petitioner.

In his filing, the petitioner alleged that his wife's attitude had changed just a week after their marriage, and that she had started mistreating him. His wife, the respondent, is a lecturer and as per submissions made during the hearing, is better placed than the husband and has not demanded any maintenance/alimony so far, Live Law reported.

The petitioner has claimed that his wife had used improper language against his parents and him, adding that she had also refused to cook food for them. He further alleged that she did not invite the husband and his family to the cradle ceremony after giving birth to their child.

In response, the wife claimed that she had gone to her parents' house for the birth of the child after her husband and his family's consent, Live Law reported. However, she alleged that they did not attend the cradle ceremony and had demanded cash and gold from her parents.

The family court had earlier allowed the husband's plea and granted divorce on grounds of cruelty, following which the wife appealed to the High Court, which set the decree aside. The husband then approached the Supreme Court. While the apex court had referred the parties to mediation, according to the Live Law report, the suggestion failed. The court has now asked both parties to appear in person in the next hearing.