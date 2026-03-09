'Not one religion's…': 1983 WC winner Kirti Azad on T20 trophy taken to temple by Suryakumar Yadav, Gambhir, Jay Shah

“Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara?… The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith — NOT ONE RELIGION'S VICTORY LAP!” read the X post by Azad , who was a member of the team that won the 1983 ODI World Cup.

Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Kirti Azad has raised questions over India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, coach Gautam Gambhir, and ICC chairman Jay Shah taking the World Cup trophy won on Sunday to a Hindu temple in Ahmedabad.

He said called it shameful that one religion got precedence. “When we won the World Cup under Kapil Dev in 1983, we had Hindu Muslim Sikh and Christian in the team. We brought the trophy to our religious birth place our motherland India Bharat Hindustan,” he wrote.

“This Team Represents INDIA — not Surya Kumar Yadav's or Jay Shah's Family,” he further said, and then mentioned non-Hindu players too make his point: “(Mohammad) Siraj never paraded it at a Mosque. Sanju (Samson) never took it to a Church... latter had a major part to play and was man of the tournament.”

It was on Sunday night that Suryakumar Yadav, head coach and former BJP MP Gambhir and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah, son of Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, visited the Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad and took blessings with the T20 World Cup trophy in hand.

Azad's party TMC, ruling Bengal for over a decade, has been at loggerheads with the BJP as state elections are barely a couple of months away. It has accused the BJP of communalising the state's politics with a Hindutva-centred strategy, while the BJP accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of “appeasing” Muslims instead.

Team India made history by securing a record-breaking third T20 World Cup title and becoming the first-ever team to defend the title and win it as a home nation, following a 96-run win over New Zealand at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.