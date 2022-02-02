Not saying country facing war but Rahul Gandhi's message on China important: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said the Central government must listen to messages of his party leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the Chinese aggression as he credited the late Indira Gandhi, India's third Prime Minister, for neutralising China through her Moscow outreach.

Rahul Gandhi, in his Lok Sabha speech on Wednesday, touched upon the issue of Chinese aggression as he criticised the government on a number of issues.

“The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy is to keep Pakistan and China separate and you brought them closer. Do not underestimate the force, the power that stands before us. This is the single biggest crime against the people of India. China has a clear vision,” Gandhi said.

Commenting on Gandhi's remarks, Tharoor said, “So, this is a new situation as he is suggesting & I think it's very important that these messages be listened to. We are not suggesting that as far as the country is concerned, we are facing war tomorrow,” according to news agency ANI.

We are saying however that the country has been weakened in both its domestic unity and strength and in its external national security. That, I think, is a very powerful & important message: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi's Pakistan-China remark pic.twitter.com/kOPkTXrfgC — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

“In many ways, any risk of Chinese involvement was neutralised by Indira Gandhi's outreach to Moscow.There were always approaches made to ensure that when Pak was getting belligerent, China didn't take advantage &when China attacked us, Pak didn't get active against us,” he added.

Also read | ‘I feel uncomfortable’: 10 things Rahul Gandhi said in his Lok Sabha speech

Rahul Gandhi also attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening, even as he claimed that the country was at risk both internally and externally. He was speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address,

He also criticised the President Ram Nath Kovind's speech to a joint sitting of Parliament alleging it didn't touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision.