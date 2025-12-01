‘Not the type to take her own life’: Agra farmer claims cop daughter was strangled

The father of a 28-year-old police constable, who had allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, reportedly claimed that she was likely strangled, police said on Monday. Police said that the deceased's father has not filed any written complaint so far.(Representative Image/File)

The female constable was posted at the Roraawar police station and was living in a rented house in the Bannadevi area, news agency PTI reported. She was found dead in her room on Saturday.

The constable's father, a farmer from Agra's Baiman village, claimed that she was likely strangled after her last rites on Sunday.

"She was not the type to take her own life," he said, claiming that his daughter was first strangled and then hanged.

However, police said that the deceased's father has not filed any written complaint so far.

On Saturday, a friend of the deceased constable noticed her WhatsApp status, which indicated that she was going to take her own life, and alerted the police.

Police reached the scene and broke open the door, only to find the constable dead.

On Monday, DIG Prabhakar Choudhry told reporters that the death appeared to be a suicide as the constable's house was locked from inside when police arrived.

Additionally, Bannadevi station house officer (SHO) SP Singh stated that the deceased's post-mortem report did not reveal any conclusive findings.

In another incident from UP, police booked five friends of a 21-year-old student in Ghaziabad for abetment to suicide. The master of computer applications (MCA) student allegedly died by suicide at his house after a party on November 26.

Police said the FIR names five friends of the deceased man, including a female friend, a BBA student who resides in the same locality within the jurisdiction of the Nandgram police station, and who the boy's family alleged was behind the incident, HT reported earlier.

Investigators found that the 21-year-old was alone on the day of the incident, his parents were out of station for a wedding, and his sister was at work in her Noida office.

The man had invited his friends for a party at his house and, later in the evening, he was found dead.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).