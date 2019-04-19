‘Nothing like Indira Gandhi’, says Priyanka Gandhi on comparison at Kanpur

Congress general secretary and incharge of Western Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sought to distance herself from any comparisons with her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Responding to her being compared to Indira Gandhi, Priyanka said, “I am not a patch on Indira Gandhi. The sense of public service that she had, I also have the same and my brother also has it. No one can take it out of our hearts. Whether you give us a chance or not, we’ll serve you.”

This is not the first time that she has been compared to her grandmother Indira Gandhi.

Hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi had announced her entry into politics, posters comparing Priyanka had come sprung up in Lucknow with the slogan “Indira is back”.

Currently campaigning for the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh and overseeing the party’s election preparations, Priyanka Gandhi has so far not jumped into the poll fray and has said that she will contest elections if her party so wills.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, in an interview to a national daily had said skirted the question regarding Priyanka’s possible candidature saying, “I will leave you in suspense. Suspense is not always a bad thing.”

When pressed for an answer, he said, “I am not confirming, or denying anything.”

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 20:50 IST