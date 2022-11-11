Home / India News / 'India at heart of Novartis': Vas Narasimhan at HTLS 2022
'India at heart of Novartis': Vas Narasimhan at HTLS 2022

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 05:48 PM IST

HTLS 2022 Day 4: Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan, and actors Pankaj Tripathi and Raveena Tandon will be our distinguished guest speakers today.

Novartis CEO Vas Narsimhan.
Welcome to the fourth and penultimate day of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2022. In the last three days, we heard from thought leaders from the field of sports, politics, business, health, lifestyle and entertainment. And today, the prestigious annual fora will host three more guests.

Our first guest on Day 4 of Summit will be Indian-American physician and Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan. Since becoming the chief executive officer of Novartis, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical company, Narasimhan has led a strategic and cultural transformation to build a focused medicines company powered by technology leadership in R&D, data science, and world-class commercialization.

The speakers for the second session are national award-winning actors Pankaj Tripathi and Raveena Tandon. Both Tripathi and Tandon have not only left an indelible mark on the Hindi film industry but have also been remarkable in OTT world. Apart from acing the field of acting, they have been involved in social work as well. 

So fasten your seat belts as we bring to you the latest updates from Day 4 of the HT Leadership Summit! You can watch the session LIVE on YouTube.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 11, 2022 05:48 PM IST

    On India's importance in Novartis plan

    Narasimhan said that India is at the heart of Novartis and much of the company's activities happens in Hyderabad.

  • Nov 11, 2022 05:46 PM IST

    On company's focus on research

    “We have been a coglomerate...and we made a decision five years ago to focus on this company...discovering novel medicines, developing them and industrialising them to reach hundreds of millions of patients”

  • Nov 11, 2022 05:42 PM IST

    'You learn a lot': Narasimhan on transition as Novartis CEO

    He says Novartis values talent, capability and contribution more than anything else.

  • Nov 11, 2022 05:29 PM IST

    Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to speak shortly

India for collective action to prevent LeT, JeM using Afghanistan for attacks

Published on Nov 11, 2022 05:45 PM IST

India’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, ambassador R Ravindra, told the UN General Assembly that New Delhi closely monitors the security situation in Afghanistan, and terror attacks that target places of worship and educational institutes, especially of minorities, are a “concerning trend”

Taliban fighters celebrate the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan (REUTERS)
‘Unacceptable, erroneous’: Congress criticizes SC’s decision of releasing Rajiv Gandhi’s killers

Published on Nov 11, 2022 05:38 PM IST

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier recommended the pre-mature release of convicts saying that its 2018 aid and advice for the remission of their life sentence is binding upon the Governor

Rahul Gandhi had previously said he went through tremendous pain after his father’s assassination but he holds no anger against those responsible (ANI Photo)
MK Stalin welcomes SC order to release Rajiv Gandhi's killers: 'Victory of...'

Published on Nov 11, 2022 05:19 PM IST

Rajiv Gandhi - who had become the youngest prime minister of the country at the age of 40 - was assassinated on May 21, 1991.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin
PM Modi presents honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja | Watch

Published on Nov 11, 2022 05:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attending the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents an honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja.
Evening brief: Record seizures in Himachal, Gujarat ahead of polls, says EC

Published on Nov 11, 2022 05:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said the results are encouraging with Gujarat witnessing seizures of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71.88 crore within just a few days of the announcement of the elections. (HT_PRINT)
'Trusted partner', says Nirmala Sitharaman on ties with US

Published on Nov 11, 2022 04:48 PM IST

Sharing the stage with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Sithataman spoke on ties between the two countries.

New Delhi, Nov 11 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ahead of the 9th meeting of the India-US Economic Financial Partnership, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)(Ministry of Finance Twitter)
‘Hello Vir Das’: Derek O'Brien's invitation after Bengaluru disappointment

Published on Nov 11, 2022 04:17 PM IST

Vir Das had announced on Instagram that they were postponing the Bengaluru show due to "unavoidable circumstances" and details and new dates will be announced soon.

Vir Das performing at a stand-up show. (File image)
Delhi court defers to Nov 15 order on actor Jacqueline Fernandez's bail plea

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 04:25 PM IST

The court had reserved order for Friday on the bail plea of the actor after hearing arguments from the lawyers appearing for Fernandez as well as the ED.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez leaves after appearing before the Patiala House court in connection with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. (HT Photo)
Gyanvapi mosque case: SC extends protection of area where ‘Shivling’ found

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 04:12 PM IST

With the interim order of protection expiring on November 12, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain had requested CJI on Thursday to assign an urgent date for the hearing of his application to continue with the earlier order.

Gyanvapi mosque. (PTI)
Yellen praises India for providing reliable supply chain alternative

Published on Nov 11, 2022 03:45 PM IST

US secretary of the treasury US treasury secretary Janet Yellen. (ANI)
Himachal Pradesh Election: Polling teams cross snow-capped roads to reach booths

Published on Nov 11, 2022 03:44 PM IST

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the leading opposition Congress will be competing against each other to form the government. Congress has not won a single state election on its own since 2018

Lahaul-Spiti has a total of 92 polling booths (Representative Image)
Jharkhand CM hits out at BJP amid corruption charges: 'think they can end our…'

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 03:18 PM IST

Soren has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the second time in the illegal mining case after he skipped the probe on November 3 citing official engagements.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (ANI)
Record seizures in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat ahead of polls: Election Commission

Published on Nov 11, 2022 02:54 PM IST

This time ECI has classified 28 assembly segments in Gujarat and 35 expenditure-sensitive pockets (some areas within constituencies) in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan as “expenditure sensitive”

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said the results are encouraging with Gujarat witnessing seizures of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71.88 crore within just a few days of the announcement of the elections. (PTI File)
‘Totally unacceptable’: Congress as top court sets free Rajiv Gandhi's killers

Updated on Nov 11, 2022 03:06 PM IST

The Congress on Friday described the Supreme Court's decision to free the killers of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as “totally unacceptable”, and “completely erroneous”.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh. (HT file)
