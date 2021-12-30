Now, health officials detect Shigella bacterial infection in Kochi

india

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 19:16 IST

After Kozhikode in north Kerala, a new case of Shigella bacterial infection has been reported from Kochi on Wednesday, adding worry to overworked health workers.

Ernakulam district collector S Suhas said a 56-year- old woman was diagnosed with the contagious disease and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the port city.

He said water bodies in affected areas and surrounding locations will be chlorinated and health officials were working to find out the source of the infection. Health officials said samples of her relatives and neighbours were also sent for tests and the source of the pathogen was being ascertained. They are worried because Kochi is surrounded by many water bodies including backwaters and rivers. The district medical officer has called an emergency meeting in the evening to review the situation.

The bacterial outbreak first came to light two weeks ago with the death of an 11-year-old boy in Kozhikode district. Later, at least 36 people were diagnosed with the infection but recovered after a week or so. Health officials later said it was localised and contained effectively.

After the outbreak in Kozhikode, all water bodies in the affected areas were chlorinated and medical camps were organised. Many were diagnosed with the infection at these camps.

Experts said Shigella bacteria triggers infection called shigellosis and usually it is mild but it can trigger serious trouble to patients suffering from co-morbid conditions. They said the bacteria, after entering the body, either through contaminated water or through stale food, attacks the epithelial lining of the colon triggering inflammation of the cells. In most cases, experts said, patients may experience diarrhoea and fever and after some time symptoms may subside.

An infected person shows minor symptoms in a day to two but it may take a week or so to show acute symptoms, they said, Usually children below 10 years are prone to the infection, though elderly can also get infected, experts said adding that patients with underlying medical conditions may require a heavy dose of antibiotics and medical care. Personal hygiene, drinking boiled water and proper hand sanitation can prevent the infection, they said.