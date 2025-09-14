‘Now I have to do his last rites’: Bengaluru mother mourns son’s brutal beheading in US

The beheading of 50-year-old motel manager Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah in Dallas has sent shockwaves across the world. His wife and son were forced to witness the horrific act, while back in Bengaluru, his 80-year-old mother is left to struggle with unbearable grief. Dallas beheading: Victim’s ageing mother says, ‘He was to perform my last rites, now I have to conduct his’(File Photo)

“She was really shocked and crying,” recalled her neighbour BS Venkatesh to The Indian Express. “She said that he is the one who was supposed to conduct her last rites, and now I have to conduct his. This situation must not befall any mother,” Venkatesh added.

The family has scheduled Nagamallaiah’s funeral for Saturday at 2 pm local time at the Flower Mound Family Funeral Home in Flower Mound, Texas. Meanwhile, a fundraiser launched to support his wife Nisha and 18-year-old son Gaurav, has raised nearly $200,000. The fund will help cover for funeral expenses and Gaurav’s college education, reported news agency PTI.

The Consulate General of India in Houston said it is in touch with Nagamallaiah’s family and is providing all possible assistance.

Brutal killing at motel

Bob, originally from Karnataka, was killed at the Downtown Suites motel by co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a 37-year-old Cuban national with a violent criminal history.

Investigators said the incident was triggerred by dispute over a broken washing machine. When Nagamallaiah asked Martinez not to use it, and sought help from a colleague for translation, Martinez allegedly took out a machete and beheaded him in front of his wife and son.

In a statement, ICE said, “Cobos-Martinez did the unthinkable and proceeded to kick the head around like a soccer ball.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Cobos-Martinez had a prior final order of removal to Cuba but was released on January 13 after being held at the Bluebonnet Detention Center because “there were no removal flights to Cuba.”

Trump administration's reaction

Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the killing, blaming US immigration failures. “An innocent Dallas hotel manager was brutally beheaded in front of his wife & son, by an illegal migrant who had a final order of removal & such a bad criminal history that Cuba refused to accept him,” Ramaswamy wrote on X.

“He was released on Jan 13, right before Biden left office. This is horrific. It’s time to restore the rule of law,” he added.