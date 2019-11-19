e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Now, Tirupati laddus will only be sold in paper, jute boxes

According to a TTD spokesperson, the cost of a paper box that can carry a single laddu is for Rs 3, two laddus for Rs 5 and four laddus for Rs 10.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:36 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Chandigarh, India October 18, 2017 : Laddu in Sindhi Sweets sector 17 on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times
Chandigarh, India October 18, 2017 : Laddu in Sindhi Sweets sector 17 on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 Photo by Karun Sharma/Hindustan Times(HT Photo)
         

In a step towards making famous hill shrine of Tirumala plastic-free, the body that manages the temple has introduced sale of “laddu prasadam” in paper-made, jute boxes replacing plastic bags with effect from Monday.

Though the decision was taken in August this year after YV Subba Reddy took over as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board chairman, it took three months to implement the decision after the formation of full-fledged board last month.

However, the thick paper and jute boxes come at a price. According to a TTD spokesperson, the cost of a paper box that can carry a single laddu is for Rs 3, two laddus for Rs 5 and four laddus for Rs 10.

Similarly, a jute bag that can carry five laddus has been priced at Rs 25, 10 laddus at Rs 30, 15 laddus at Rs 35 and one carrying 25 laddus at Rs 55.

Though the TTD banned the use of plastic on hills long ago, it had been allowing plastic carry bags thicker than 50 microns to carry laddu prasadam. On an average, four lakh laddus are sold every day and it used to sell nearly 60-70,000 plastic carry bags at a cost of Rs 1 to Rs 2 each.

While the boxes are made of food-grade paper that won’t absorb ghee, the jute boxes are lined with aluminium foil inside to keep the laddus fresh for a long time, the spokesperson said.

The TTD spokesman said the board has not yet passed an official resolution on supply of laddus only in paper, jute bags, though it has been put in implementation.

Prabhakar Rao Tadepalli, a central government employee who frequently visits Tirumala temple, welcomed the decision.

“It is a good decision to do away with plastic bags on Tirumala. Jute bags and paper cartons are safe. In any case, laddus are consumed within a day or two. Nobody preserves them for days,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
‘Outside 100m of admin block’: JNU moves court against agitating students
Stop politicising pollution, says Gautam Gambhir; then hits AAP for ‘gimmicks’
Stop politicising pollution, says Gautam Gambhir; then hits AAP for ‘gimmicks’
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
Shiv Sena’s Raut explains what Sharad Pawar’s cryptic remarks meant
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
‘Am uncorrupted’: Telangana officer puts up big board in office
Sweden discontinues rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Assange
Sweden discontinues rape investigation against WikiLeaks founder Assange
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News