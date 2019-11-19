Now, Tirupati laddus will only be sold in paper, jute boxes

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 20:36 IST

In a step towards making famous hill shrine of Tirumala plastic-free, the body that manages the temple has introduced sale of “laddu prasadam” in paper-made, jute boxes replacing plastic bags with effect from Monday.

Though the decision was taken in August this year after YV Subba Reddy took over as the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board chairman, it took three months to implement the decision after the formation of full-fledged board last month.

However, the thick paper and jute boxes come at a price. According to a TTD spokesperson, the cost of a paper box that can carry a single laddu is for Rs 3, two laddus for Rs 5 and four laddus for Rs 10.

Similarly, a jute bag that can carry five laddus has been priced at Rs 25, 10 laddus at Rs 30, 15 laddus at Rs 35 and one carrying 25 laddus at Rs 55.

Though the TTD banned the use of plastic on hills long ago, it had been allowing plastic carry bags thicker than 50 microns to carry laddu prasadam. On an average, four lakh laddus are sold every day and it used to sell nearly 60-70,000 plastic carry bags at a cost of Rs 1 to Rs 2 each.

While the boxes are made of food-grade paper that won’t absorb ghee, the jute boxes are lined with aluminium foil inside to keep the laddus fresh for a long time, the spokesperson said.

The TTD spokesman said the board has not yet passed an official resolution on supply of laddus only in paper, jute bags, though it has been put in implementation.

Prabhakar Rao Tadepalli, a central government employee who frequently visits Tirumala temple, welcomed the decision.

“It is a good decision to do away with plastic bags on Tirumala. Jute bags and paper cartons are safe. In any case, laddus are consumed within a day or two. Nobody preserves them for days,” he said.