NSG, Special Ops unit, 3,825 police personnel for Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad

A National Security Guard (NSG) and a special forces unit will be a part of the security apparatus for the British band Coldplay's January 25 and 26 concert in Ahmedabad, PTI quoted a police official on Wednesday. British band Coldplay's Chris Martin performs during the band's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium, in Navi Mumbai on January 18.(Kunal Patil/PTI)

The band will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city's Motera area on the weekend as part of its India tour. The venue is the world’s largest cricket stadium that can accommodate more than 1 lakh spectators.

According to joint commissioner of police Neeraj Badgujar, as many as 3,825 policemen will be deployed in and around the stadium. Dignitaries and VVIPs from India and across the world are expected to attend the concert.

“Given the movement of over 1 lakh people each day, we will deploy 3,825 policemen to provide security and maintain law and order. These personnel include 14 deputy commissioners of police, 25 assistant commissioners of police, 63 police inspectors, 142 sub-inspectors, and over 3,500 constables,” JCP Badgujar added.

Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch, SOG to keep watch at strategic locations

Teams of Ahmedabad city crime branch and the Special Operations Group will keep a watch at strategic locations, including Metro stations, which will be used by fans to reach the stadium on both days, the senior official said.

“One team of NSG along with three Quick Response Teams, one team of State Disaster Response Force and 10 teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be deployed at key locations, including the hotel where the crew will stay. Medical and paramedical teams will also remain on standby,” the official said.

ALSO READ: Coldplay says it was a ‘dream’ to perform 3 concerts in ‘beautiful city’ Mumbai: Will never forget how you made us feel

Badgujar added that a disaster management plan and an emergency evacuation plan have been prepared in coordination with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority. A mock drill based on the plan will also be conducted by police in the coming days, he said.

ALSO READ: Coldplay’s Chris Martin halts Mumbai concert to read 'letter from Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyers,' leaves fans in splits

While the concert will start around 5.30 pm and end at 10 pm, the entry gates of the stadium will be opened for spectators at 2 pm, he added.

(With PTI inputs)