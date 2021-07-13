Nullification of Article 370 an attempt to loot J&K: Mehbooba

Jammu: The president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the Centre over the nullification of Article 370, calling it an “attempt to loot Jammu & Kashmir”, and said that new orders by the administration led by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha were “testimony to the attack” on the region’s economy and social fabric.

“I have been meeting several delegations in Jammu for the past few days. Following abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, we were sold dreams of rivers of milk and honey everywhere in Jammu & Kashmir, especially in Jammu, but the move has aggravated problems of the people of Jammu be it jobs, livelihood or our identity,” Mufti told reporters.

The special status and provisions accorded to Jammu & Kashmir under the Constitution were revoked on August 5, 2019, and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh -- a move several mainstream parties in the state, including the PDP, vehemently opposed.

Mufti also took slammed the LG’s administration for dismissing government employees “without being proved guilty by the courts”, and the decision to do away with the Darbar move (the biannual shifting of the seat of power to Srinagar and Jammu).

“Darbar move was not related to business only but it provided an opportunity to people of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions to interact and have cultural bondage. Scrapping of Darbar Move is very disappointing”, she said.

On Saturday, the J&K administration sacked 11 employees, including two sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly passing on information to terrorists and extending support. On Salahudin son’s termination from government services, she said, “Children cannot be punished for crime of their parents. They have been terminated from services without court proving them as guilty.”

Muft questioned the need for a delimitation exercise at this juncture, before the rest of the country.“Entire country has to go through this process in 2026 then why are they in a hurry in J&K?”

PDP was the only mainstream party to boycott the delimitation panel meeting during its visit to Jammu & Kashmir earlier this month.

During all party meeting on June 23 both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah stressed on delimitation and the subsequent assembly elections in J&K. Soon after the conclusion of the meeting, PM Modi took to Twitter to convey that delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected government that gives “strength to J&K’s development trajectory”. Amit Shah emphasised that the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in Parliament.

However, Mehbooba Mufti wants restoration of Article 370 and 35-A with full privileges and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir that existed before August 5, 2019.

She also refused to meet delimitation panel during it’s visit to J&K.

Reacting to Mufti’s criticism of nullification of Article 370 and 35-A, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, said, “those, who sympathise with Article 370 should tell whether West Pak refugees were not human beings. Why were they denied basic rights for the past 70 years? Why daughters of J&K were not given equal rights? Why Gujjars and Bakerwals were denied of their fundamental rights guaranteed to them under Constitution of India? Why anti corruption laws not implemented for the past 70 years in J&K? And, those who sympathise with Article 370 are in reality sympathizers of Pakistan and separatists and not of the common people of J&K”.