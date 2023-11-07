close_game
News / India News / Number Theory: Decoding the 1st phase of assembly elections

Number Theory: Decoding the 1st phase of assembly elections

ByNishant Ranjan, Abhishek Jha
Nov 07, 2023 09:56 AM IST

The voting on November 7 is the first and smallest of four phases of voting in the current round of elections

The last round of assembly elections before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has kicked off on Tuesday. The voting today is the first and smallest of four phases of polling in the current round of elections. Only 60 of 679 assembly constituencies (ACs) across five states going to polls – less than 10% – will vote in this round. 20 of these ACs are in Chhattisgarh and 40 in Mizoram. While the remaining 70 ACs of Chhattisgarh will vote in one more round on November 17, this phase will conclude the polling in Mizoram. Here are some charts that describe the contest.

Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Kondagaon as they await their turn to cast a vote in the first phase of Assembly elections.(ANI)
    Abhishek Jha

    Abhishek Jha is a data journalist. He analyses public data for finding news, with a focus on the environment, Indian politics and economy, and Covid-19.

