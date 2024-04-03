Number Theory: Tamil Nadu’s political landscape for 2024

With 39 MPs in the Lok Sabha, Tamil Nadu is the fifth-largest state in terms of number of parliamentary constituencies (PCs), after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Bihar. In the 2019 elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance won 38 out of the 39 PCs in the state. Will the 2024 elections see a similar result in Tamil Nadu? The political landscape in the state has changed significantly compared to what it was in 2019 and here are four charts that explain the nature of the contest in 2024.

The fact that the AIADMK and the BJP are fighting the elections separately rather than in an alliance could mean that the DMK-led alliance could gain by a fragmentation of votes (PTI FILE PHOTO)