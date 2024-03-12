Number Theory: Textiles, an under-utilised engine of India’s manufacturing push
Mar 12, 2024 09:01 AM IST
The Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) data is the official source of statistics on India’s registered manufacturing units
The Consortium of Textile Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) recently organised Bharat Tex, one of the largest ever expo on textiles held in India. The event, organised with the aim of promoting India’s textiles prowess and fostering collaborations in the sector, comes against the backdrop of the sector becoming relatively stagnant in India’s manufacturing universe. Understanding the reasons for this decline and correcting it is key in making manufacturing an engine of India’s employment growth. Here are five charts which explain this in detail.
Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
Get Current Updates on India News, CAA Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, CAA Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article